Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin Are Too Cute for Words at His Brother's Wedding    

Ah, young love. Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin continue to redefine #RelationshipGoals, sharing an adorable moment from his brother's wedding in London yesterday.

Thorne, the 18-year-old singer and actress, posted a sweet video from the reception on her Instagram. In it, she and her 24-year-old beau are slow dancing in the midst of the party. Sulkin tries to pull away, but Thorne insists that he dance with her—it seems to be an ongoing struggle for the two, as Thorne captioned the too-cute clip with, "Bub never wants to dance with me :((( #ughh."

Bub never wants to dance with me :((( #ughh @greggsulkin #hehatesme A video posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 24, 2016 at 5:44pm PDT

The young actress looks amazing in the shot, wearing a floor-length floral dress with a transparent back. Her newly pink hair is done up in a chic braid, and she's sporting a few gold bracelets as accessories. Her British boyfriend, on the other hand, looks sharp in his crisp white shirt and black bow-tie.

Sulkin posted a shot of himself and the newlyweds to his own Instagram, writing, "I NOW HAVE A SISTER." He also included a light-hearted jab at his brother saying "@grantsulkin punching well above his weight."

I NOW HAVE A SISTER @joannap7 #AnotherSulkinAdded every1 go follow her!!!!! & welcome her into my family. @grantsulkin punching well above his weight. #SheSaidYestoGS A photo posted by Gregg Sulkin (@greggsulkin) on Jun 24, 2016 at 5:37pm PDT

It looks like the young couple had a good time at the wedding, but one big question remains: Did Thorne catch the bouquet?