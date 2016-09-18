Newlyweds Anna Camp and Skylar Astin Share the Sweetest Honeymoon Pics from Italy

Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin made us swoon with their stunning wedding pictures, and they're tugging at our heartstrings again with their too-cute honeymoon pictures. After saying "I do," the newlyweds jetted off to Italy together, and it looks like they're having an amazing first trip as husband and wife.

The couple seems to be enjoying all that Italy has to offer, including the authentic local cuisine. Astin, the 28-year-old actor, shared a cute side-by-side picture of himself and his wife at dinner, and their plates of pasta are cleaned off! He's wearing a gray flannel and a golf cap for the photo, while his 33-year-old wife is sporting a denim dress and a red flannel.

🍝🌹🇮🇹🍷🍝 A photo posted by Skylar Astin (@skylarastin) on Sep 17, 2016 at 2:18am PDT

Astin also posted a picture of his leading lady getting artsy for her own Instagram shots. She's crouching down to get the perfect angle of a cute Italian side street. The effort was worth it, though—her final shot is gorgeous.

#BTS 🇮🇹 A photo posted by Skylar Astin (@skylarastin) on Sep 17, 2016 at 9:48am PDT

💋✌🏻️ A photo posted by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on Sep 17, 2016 at 9:16am PDT

Camp shared her own sweet collage of pictures with her followers; she and her hubby took turns posing in front of a stunning Italian building, and then they snapped a selfie together.

💋✌🏻️ A photo posted by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on Sep 16, 2016 at 3:35pm PDT

RELATED: Anna Camp Changed into a Super Sassy Look for Her Wedding Reception

There are several other scenic shots from their Italian adventure thus far, and we can't wait to see what else they post as they continue to explore the beautiful European country.

Buongiorno! A photo posted by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on Sep 16, 2016 at 12:06pm PDT