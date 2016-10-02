Amal and George Clooney Are the Perfect Matching Couple at L.A. Charity Event

One of our favorite star couples, Amal and George Clooney, is proving once again that they complement each other perfectly. The power duo headed to the valley Saturday night to ring in Hollywood’s Night Under the Stars, celebrating the Motion Picture Talent Fund’s 95th anniversary celebration, and they coordinated their outfits flawlessly to totally rock the red carpet.

Clooney played the host at MPTF’s Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, Calif., and the event paid tribute to the fund’s dedication to serving as a safety net for entertainment industry members in their times of need. “I feel as if there is any way that I can participate, I should,” the Oscar winner, who looked dapper as always in a gray suit, told InStyle about why he wanted to be a part of the program. “[This is] actually a pretty small town, and it really is a family. Part of our job is to make sure that that family doesn’t slip through the cracks along the way, and that’s why we’re here.”

Jane Lynch, who performed with The Office alum Kate Flannery and former Glee music director Tim Davis during the event, echoed those sentiments, telling us, “I think it’s a terrific thing and that people have been digging deep to keep this alive, through 95 years and hopefully it will have another 95 years and then some.”

Before the program kicked off, a Fatburger food truck was on hand serving up burgers and fries, and guests also grabbed bites from a cheese and charcuterie tower. They sipped Casamigos tequila cocktails, Monsieur Marcel red and white wine and champagne as well.

As the show began, Robert Downey, Jr.—clad in a shiny black blazer, black pants and black boots—palmed his wife Susan’s back while they followed guests into the show, and Clooney soon hit the stage to kick things off. “The good news is I’m not singing tonight, so just be glad I’m hosting tonight,” the Money Monster star said with a laugh, before introducing Michael Douglas to the stage.

While Douglas didn’t sing either, he made the audience swoon as he paid tribute to his father, veteran actor Kirk Douglas, who turns 100 Dec. 9. “My dad is an icon, he's a legend, and Kirk earned that status,” Michael said. “But, it's my dad as a philanthropist and a giver who has earned our accolades tonight. He gives to the most vulnerable in our country. He gives to kids...he gives to kids who can't afford it...he gives to women. So far, Kirk and [his wife] Anne have donated $40 million to the MTPF.” “We want to take a moment to say ‘happy birthday,’” Michael continued, as a Sprinkles cupcake tower topped with the number 100 was rolled out to Kirk, who was sitting in the crowd with his wife Anne. “My dad always said, ’you haven't learned to live until you've learned to give,’ and dad you sure as hell know how to live and you know how to give. Dad I'm so proud of you. Happy birthday. I love you.”

Several star-studded performances followed, with Lynch, Flannery and Davis performing “Mairzy Doats,” Kevin Spacey singing Frank Sinatra’s “Can I Steal a Little Love?” and Sammy Davis Jr.’s “Mr. Bojangles,” and Loretta Devine bringing down the house with “Listen” from Dreamgirls.

Derek Hough sang and tap danced his way through “Singin’ in the Rain” with umbrella in hand, Johnny Mathis sang “Misty,” and Hugh Jackman sang “One Day More” from Les Miserables with a stage full of actors including Scandal’s Norm Lewis.

Those who didn’t perform gave touching speeches, like Jeremy Renner, who got emotional as he told the story of how the MPTF helped the family of a father of two, who passed away from stomach cancer at 40. “It's hard to tell this story because this could be any of us,” Renner said. “MPTF isn't here just for our seniors. It's here to take care of all of us.”

Meanwhile, Chris Pine and Bryan Cranston talked about the fund touched their lives personally, with Pine telling the crowd how his grandmother (who was an actor in the 30s and 40s) lived at the campus for eight years at the end of her life. The Breaking Bad star revealed his late mother, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, also lived their for the last four years of hers. As the tributes and performances came to an end, Mathis hit the stage and performed “Somewhere” to close out the night.

Clooney and his wife, Amal, who sported a black off-the-shoulder top and off-white high-waist floral pants headed to their car walking arm in arm. And while the L.A.-based event was all about raising money for a good cause, there was another reason to celebrate, too. September 27 was the Clooneys' second wedding anniversary, and other event attendees made sure to congratulate the happy couple. While walking the red carpet, Jackman snapped a picture with George and posted it to Instagram, writing, "And they said it would never last .... Happy 2nd Anniversary Amal & George."