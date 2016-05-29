Amal Clooney Stuns in Flirty Little Black Dress for Date Night

It's Memorial Day weekend and that means lazy days at the beach, and if you're jet-setter Amal Clooney, date nights with your famous husband George Clooney in Rome.

The stunning barrister was all smiles as she headed to dinner out at Dal Bolognese with her beau wearing a black dress with nipped in waist and flirty skirt. With one sheer pleated cape sleeve, the style wasn't your typical little black dress and stood out all the better (the black and royal blue slingbacks also helped!).

VIDEO: Amal Clooney's Most Stylish Looks Ever

The gorgeous couple has been enjoying their European tour of late, which included a glamorous stop in Cannes. Then it was on to Rome, where they have been attending a few events as well. Dressed in such sharp duds as these (witness George's simply tailored gray suit above and below), they were sure to stand out.

RELATED: George and Amal Clooney's Cutest Couple Moments