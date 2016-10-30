Amal Clooney Is Beyond Chic in Denim and Black Lace for Date Night 

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is the total package. Not only is she an accomplished and respected lawyer, activist and author, she also constantly nails it on the fashion front. Need proof? The barrister and her handsome husband George Clooney stepped out for date night in Santa Monica to popular Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in pretty much the perfect outfit.

AKM-GSI

Clooney kept her look understated but still elegant in body hugging jeans, a black lace cropped shirt, a black satin jacket, and sandals. She accessorized with an emerald colored velvet bag and a multi-chain black necklace. And on the beauty front? She kept her look low-key by keeping her long locks around her shoulders and enhancing her stunning features with understated makeup.

The raven-haired activist has most recently been spotted in eye catching outfits as she visits her husband on the set of his new film. Mr. Clooney has been directing his new mystery Suburbicon, which features Julianne Moore, Matt Damon, and Josh Brolin. It is expected to be released in 2017.

