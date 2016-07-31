Adam Levine Calls Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo an "Epic Beauty"

Proud father-to-be Adam Levine is totally smitten with pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo and it's making us swoon. Since tying the knot two years ago, the Maroon 5 frontman hasn't even come close to falling out of the honeymoon phase.

The veteran coach of The Voice regularly takes to social media to share just how in awe he is of his stunning wife. Now that the two are expecting their first daughter, Levine's doting posts have been capturing the progression of Prinsloo's precious baby bump. His most recent Instagram photo is simply epic.

Epic beauty....And the scenery is nice too... A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Jul 29, 2016 at 7:22pm PDT

In the scenic shot, the Victoria's Secret model is seen taking a lunging stance in the distance, arms outstretched in Warrior pose. Prinsloo wears loose-fitting pants and a black tank top that is pulled up over her growing baby bump. She stands at the cliff's edge in the backyard of the couple's California home, where a circular stone pool can be seen in the foreground and lush green hills are visible beyond. "Epic beauty..." Levine says of the post, continuing with, "And the scenery is nice too..." expressing his endless adoration for his gorgeous wife.

🐳 A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Jul 29, 2016 at 10:14pm PDT

Prinsloo can also be counted on to share adorable baby bump updates. Just yesterday she posted a sweet close-up of her beautiful bump seen sticking out in a bathtub full of bubbles. She captioned the photo with the spouting whale emoji. We look forward to following more of the baby bump action as the captivating couple approaches their due date!

