See Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's Cutest Couple Moments

Happy birthday, Behati Prinsloo! The new mom turns 28 years old today, and we're celebrating with a look back at her cutest couple moments with hubby Adam Levine.

From red carpet PDA and swoon-worthy serenades, hilarious selfies and matching designer duds, this sexy couple is not afraid of showing off their epic love affair. From the Oscars to their Instagram accounts, their adorable relationship takes center stage.

In September 2016, the two welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Dusty Rose, and if anything, parenthood has made them even more loved-up. Dusty even made her first public appearance in February 2017, accompanying her parents to dad's ceremony to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

