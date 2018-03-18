See Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's Cutest Couple Moments

Olivia Bahou
Mar 18, 2018 @ 7:15 am

Happy birthday, Behati Prinsloo! The new mom turns 28 years old today, and we're celebrating with a look back at her cutest couple moments with hubby Adam Levine.

From red carpet PDA and swoon-worthy serenades, hilarious selfies and matching designer duds, this sexy couple is not afraid of showing off their epic love affair. From the Oscars to their Instagram accounts, their adorable relationship takes center stage.

In September 2016, the two welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Dusty Rose, and if anything, parenthood has made them even more loved-up. Dusty even made her first public appearance in February 2017, accompanying her parents to dad's ceremony to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Click through to our gallery to see all of their cutest couple moments together.

1 of 20 Allen Berezovsky/Getty

2017

The expectant parents cozied up at a Lakers game three months before Prinsloo gave birth to their second child.

2 of 20 behatiprinsloo/Instagram

2017

"My ride or die, 3 years strong," Prinsloo captioned this funny black-and-white photo of the new parents.
3 of 20 behatiprinsloo/Instagram

2017

Prinsloo posted this sweet tribute to Levine on his first Father's Day. "Happy first Father's Day, you are EVERYTHING to us. I'm so proud of the kind of dad and husband you are. I can't do life without you!!! Luckiest girls alive," she wrote.
4 of 20 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

2017

Dusty Rose Levine made her public debut with her parents for Levine's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Mom and Dad couldn't look happier as they introduced Dusty to the world.

5 of 20 behatiprinsloo/instagram

2017

Prinsloo celebrated her hubby's birthday with this cute 'gram. "The love of my life. Happy birthday," she wrote.

6 of 20 adamlevine/instagram

2017

The couple celebrated NYE in style with this grunge-worthy photo. "Happy new year mama," Levine wrote.

7 of 20 Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

2016

The new parents enjoyed a night out at a Lakers game and shared a sweet kiss in their courtside seats.

8 of 20 adamlevine/Instagram

2016

The proud parents took a stroll on the beach with Dusty strapped onto Mom's chest.

9 of 20 adamlevine/Instagram

2016

The couple showed off their matching "baby bumps" on Instagram by posing with their bellies touching in the mirror.

10 of 20 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2015

The star couple looked dapper at a tribute concert to the late Frank Sinatra, snuggling up in the audience of the show.

11 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

2015

How's this for picture perfect? The gorgeous pair arrived to the Oscars red carpet donning the same designer: Armani.

12 of 20 REUTERS /DANNY MOLOSHOK /LANDOV

2015

So, this is love: Levine and Prinsloo share a loving gaze before making their way to an Oscars after party.

13 of 20 AdMedia/Corbis

2015

The couple stunned on the red carpet in Armani (Levine) and Calvin Klein (Prinsloo), but there's no doubt that the stars were each other's best accessory.

14 of 20 Trae Patton/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

2015

Levine and Prinsloo were all smiles as they walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

15 of 20 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

2014

The adorable duo made a cute style statement at the MTV Video Music Awards when they arrived in matching leather outfits. 

16 of 20 Instagram/behatiprinsloo

2014

In one of her many snapshots of her and Levine, the model took to Instagram to share this aww-inducing photo with the caption "I'm thankful for so, so, so much in my life."

17 of 20 Noel Vasquez/GC Images

2014

Ever the basketball fans, Levine and Prinsloo share a kiss while sitting courtside at a Lakers game.

18 of 20 Todd Williamson/Invision for Adam Levine Productions/AP Images

2014

For Maroon 5's epic Halloween bash, the couple channeled the '80s with their costumes.

19 of 20 Noel Vasquez/GC Images

2014

Levine and Prinsloo enjoy each other's company while at a Lakers game.

20 of 20 NCP/Star Max/GC Images

2014

Proof that the married couple's off-duty style is just as fabulous as their red carpet looks.

