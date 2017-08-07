11 Celebrity Couples Who Can Never Break Up Because We'd Be Utterly Devastated

If it feels like it has been a rough year for celebrity love, it's because it has actually been really harsh. Some very famous star couples—from Chris Pratt and Anna Faris to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie—have decided to part ways in the last year, but that doesn't mean that love isn't blooming in Hollywood.

When celebrity splits have you questioning everything you know, let us help you look past the separations by turning you toward the many famous happy couples still thriving.

Scroll through some of our favorite power couples in case you need a reminder that love is not dead after all.

Prince William and Kate Middleton 

We'd like a stereotypical happily ever after for these royals, please and thank you. 

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi 

C'mon, obviously. 

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Because even with everything they've been through, they've come out stronger. Clear sign of a power couple. 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 

If you look up "relationship goals" in the dictionary, we're pretty sure these videos appear. 

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux 

Their anniversary pics give us all the feelings guys. 

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum 

Couples who sashay together, stay together (or something like that). 

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 

We're just as obsessed with these two lovebirds as they seem to be with each other. 

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka 

We speak the truth when we say their happy family snaps always make our day (that sentence rhymes, so you know it's true). 

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes 

This is really a no brainer. 

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban 

They've always been a cute couple, and they aren't afraid to show it off with a little red carpet PDA

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

How cute are these two? Answer: very. 

