Standout Star Homes

Jessica Alba's lush lawn at her Los Angeles home might look like the handiwork of Mother Nature, but it's actually a synthetic turf made from recycled plastic and tires that eliminates the need for both water and pesticides.
Most Romantic Home
What's not to love about a guy who not only cooks for you but cracks you up at the same time? That
was the scene in May 2008 in the kitchen of Heidi Klum and Seal’s home in Costa Careyes, Mexico.
Most Heroic Home
We shot Drew Barrymore with her dogs in the yard of her L.A. home for our March 1999 issue. Two years later, her chow-yellow Lab mix, Flossie, saved the sleeping actress's life by barking incessantly when the house became engulfed in flames.
Lowest Maintenance Home
When his Malibu mansion was damaged by fire, Sean Penn moved into an Airstream trailer, which he parked on the same property. Guests included friends like Jack Nicholson (photographed with Penn for our November 1995 issue).
Most Curious Home
Demi Moore's 19th-century guesthouse in Idaho (photographed for our December 1994 issue) was also the place she kept her antique dolls: "I'm fascinated by their facial expressions."(They gave then-husband Bruce Willis nightmares!)
