Sophie Turner Paired a Puffer Coat with a Crop Top in Unseen Pregnancy Photo

Sophie Turner is looking back on her recent pregnancy with a never-before-seen, throwback photo of her bump.

On Wednesday, the actress, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Joe Jonas, shared a rare photo of growing stomach on Instagram. Captioned "fully of baby," Sophie is pictured posing on a bed with her arms behind her head and her eyes closed, wearing a green puffer coat with orange lining layered over a black crop top that showed off her bare bump. She teamed the non-traditional maternitywear with black sweatpants, a glossy pink lip, and a slicked-back bun.

Sophie and Joe announced the birth of their second baby, a daughter, nearly a month ago. "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," a rep for the couple shared, confirming that their 18-month-old daughter Willa is officially a big sister.

They have yet to share their newborn daughter's name, but there's a reason why Turner and Jonas are so secretive when it comes to their family. Back in May, the actress told ELLE UK, "Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it's for the right reason and makes sense for our careers. You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It's not that cool. And my daughter never asked for any of this."

Turner added, "I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It's not something I want her to deal with unless she says, 'This is what I want to do.' We're quite strict about that."

