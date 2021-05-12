Sophie Turner Called Out Paparazzi for Photographing Her Daughter Without Permission
"She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed."
In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Sophie Turner slammed paparazzi for photographing her daughter without consent. According to E! News, Turner spoke candidly, saying that she and her husband, Joe Jonas, are keeping their daughter Willa away from photographers because they "explicitly do not" want photos of her circulating.
She went on to call paparazzo "creepy" grown men and respectfully requested that they stop trying to photograph Willa and for media outlets to refrain from posting the images.
"I just woke up," her message started. "I guess yesterday, some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there."
"She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed," she continued. "It's fucking creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them."
She concluded the message, emphasizing that photographers do not have her permission to photograph Willa.
"It's disgusting and you do not have my permission," she finished.
Turner and Jonas welcomed their daughter back in July 2020 with a simple statement to E! News that read, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby." Turner never actually announced that she was pregnant. She and Jonas got married in 2019 in Las Vegas.