Sophie Turner Wore the Best Maternity Dress That Isn't Actually a Maternity Dress

Last night, Sophie Turner stepped out in the best maternity dress that isn't actually a maternity dress at all, thanks to the very stretchy (albeit divisive) fabric of our youth.

For an appearance on The Tonight Show, Turner, who is pregnant with her second child, wore what appeared to be, at first glance at least, a blue body-con maxi dress with long sleeves, but upon closer inspection it was actually a "popcorn" dress — you know, the type of garment constructed from the one-size-fits-all material that is tiny enough to fit a doll at first, but eventually expands to fit just about any body type? Well, as it turns out, the Y2K fabric is also a genius sartorial solution for pregnant people.