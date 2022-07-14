Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Just Welcomed Their Second Child

Looks like Willa is finally a big sis.

Published on July 14, 2022
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Photo: Getty Images

Congratulations are in order, as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed their second child together, People reports.

According to a representative for the stars, the couple announced their baby girl's arrival publicly on July 14, officially promoting their 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Willa, to big sister. "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," the rep shared.

In the couple's ususal fashion, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas remained tight-lipped amid pregnancy rumors that began after the two were spotted on an L.A. stroll in early March. Turner was photographed alongside the singer wearing a form-fitting green knit dress that showed off what appeared to be a growing bump — a stark contrast to the loose clothes she sported throughout her first pregnancy.

Their new arrival comes two years following the birth of Willa, whom they welcomed in July 2020, and three years following the couple's famous 2019 chapel wedding in Vegas.

Though the actress is widely known for her role in Game of Thrones, she credits motherhood as her best gig to date. "I'm so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl," Turner posted to an Instagram story on her first Mother's Day as a mom in 2021. "It's my favourite job I've ever had."

