Sophie Turner Confirmed She's Expecting Baby Number 2

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their second baby. Turner confirmed the news — which may come as no surprise to some eagle-eyed fans — with an interview in Elle U.K.

"It's what life is about for me — raising the next generation," she said. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

She also spoke about how her daughter feels about the new arrival on the way, saying that she may not quite understand what's going on just yet.

"I'll point to my stomach and say, 'What's in there?' And she'll go, 'Baby.' But then she points to her own stomach and says, 'Baby,' and then she'll point to her dad's tummy and say, 'Baby,'" Turner explained. "So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that's the name for it. But she is a lot clingier than normal, so I think she has an idea. She wants Mummy all of the time — she's claiming her territory."

The actress and musician already share 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter Willa, whom they welcomed in July 2020. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple's bond was strengthened by the arrival of their daughter, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Although circumstances are different right now because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his daughter," a source said. "The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together."