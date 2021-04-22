Sophie Turner Wore a Controversial Shoe and Pants Combo For Date Night With Joe Jonas
We're a sucker for this look.
It's mom and dad's night out. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas hit the town for a date night out. The new parents both looked incredibly chic for their date.
Turner went braless under a white tank that she paired with baggy blue jeans that ballooned out into another layer of fabric, which really looked like giant pockets. The Game of Thrones star completed the outfit with cream-colored, squared sunglasses, lime-green kitten heels, and the season's "it" bag in the same color.
Her husband Jonas wore dark wash jeans with a gray, distressed bomber jacket, tee, and sneakers. And Jonas went to the year 2000 with a puka-bead necklace to complete the look.
While the parents are pretty busy with their new baby and Jonas off filming a movie, they're still making time for their relationship. Jonas showed his support for his wife by recently leaving a sweet comment on one of her Instagram posts. Jonas commented Gaga's now-iconic and internet-beloved line, "talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular."
Sophie supports her man, as well. Last month, the actress reposted a hunky photo Jonas posted to his Instagram story where he showed off his chiseled abs. She included a sticker that read, "1800-Dial-A-Daddy."
The new parents welcomed their daughter July 22, 2020, and a sourced told E! News that Jonas has loved being a dad. "Joe is very hands-on and involved," the source shared. "He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie. Everyone is very excited for them."