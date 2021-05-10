Sophie Turner’s Plunging Minidress Is the Epitome of Sexy Business-Casual
Blazers-as-dresses forever.
Sophie Turner's latest dinner outing was a lesson in sexy business-casual dressing.
The Game of Thrones actress was photographed in Los Angeles over the weekend in a beige blazer minidress with a plunging neckline, which she paired with a black cross-body bag and matching black sandals. She finished off the timeless outfit with a color coordinated KN95 face mask.
Daily Mail reports that Turner was out for dinner in Los Angeles with husband Joe Jonas and his brothers, Nick and Kevin.
Over the weekend, Turner celebrated her first Mother's Day since welcoming daughter Willa last summer. Joe Jonas shared a photo of Turner taken while she was pregnant alongside one of his mother, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mother's out there and to these two Mums 🥰"