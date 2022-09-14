Joe Jonas Wore a Blazer With No Shirt on the Red Carpet Alongside Sophie Turner

Mom and dad are back at work. In their first major appearance since they announced that they'd welcomed a second child together, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walked the red carpet together. The two attended the premiere of Jonas's film, Devotion, at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. And while the celebrity-loved style move of wearing a blazer without anything underneath is usually reserved for the ladies, Jonas proved that the always-reliable look works just as well when guys do it.

Jonas wore a velvet jacket by Louis Vuitton. The jacket closed with an intricate diamond brooch, and he paired the sleek and stealthy tailored blazer with wide-leg black pants and blunt, squared-off shoes. Because the pin was so extravagant, he kept everything else low-key. For her part, Turner wore a floor-sweeping gown (also by Louis Vuitton) that was covered in feather-shaped Technicolor sequins, according to People. Turner is one of the storied French house's ambassadors, and it looks like she's helping her husband out by giving him access to the label's goods, too.

Jonas and Turner confirmed that they welcomed a new addition to their family back in July.

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," they announced at the time. They are also parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Willa. The couple originally married in 2019 with a Las Vegas ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards followed by a more formal event a month later.

While flashy red carpets, coordinating couples' outfits, and movie premieres may seem like the trappings of a perfect celebrity life, Turner says that being a mom is the most important thing to her.

"It's what life is about for me — raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength," she told Elle UK. "We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."