Sophia Loren
Celebrity
Sophia Loren
Transformations
Sophia Loren's Changing Looks
Sep 20, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
What Old-Hollywood Stars Would Look Like with Kim Kardashian’s Contour
May 25, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Sophia Loren Turns 82 Today! See the Iconic Actress's Changing Looks Through the Years
Sep 20, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Most Recent
InStyle Hearts NYC
Pieces of a New York Icon Are Going to the Highest Bidder
May 27, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Accessories
The Most Iconic Sunglasses of All Time
May 16, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
20 Stunning Vintage Photos of the Best Dressed Stars at the Cannes Film Festival
May 13, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
It's Valentino's 84th Birthday! See 7 Celebrities Who Adore His Designs
May 11, 2016 @ 6:30 am
Most Recent
Videos
Watch Sophia Loren Renovate a Villa in Dolce & Gabbana's Gorgeous Rosa Excelsa Campaign
Jan 29, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
Justin Bieber and Pitbull Are the Latest Additions to the 2016 Grammys Lineup
Jan 25, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
A Glamorous Sophia Loren Remodels a Villa in Dolce & Gabbana's New Beauty Campaign
Jan 20, 2016 @ 5:15 pm
Short Hair
Make 2016 the Year of the Lob
Jan 02, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Eyes
5 Genius Editor Tricks for Creating the Perfect Cat Eyes
Sep 29, 2015 @ 6:45 am
Lips
Dolce & Gabbana Launches Limited-Edition Lipstick Inspired by Screen Legend Sophia Loren
Sep 21, 2015 @ 12:45 pm
Makeup
That ‘70s Look: Three Disco-Era Beauty Trends You Can Wear
Sep 07, 2015 @ 5:00 pm
Accessories
Shop Your Sunglasses Like a Vintage Icon
Jul 08, 2015 @ 2:00 pm
