Sophia Bush has a major case of yellow fever. The Chicago P.D. star has repeatedly stepped out wearing the brightest golden shades this fall, but when we asked Bush about her sudden obsession with all things yellow, she revealed that her recent penchant for the hue was far from intentional.

"That was totally not even on purpose," Bush told InStyle. "It's actually really funny because I wasn't thinking about it at all, and then someone tweeted at me saying, 'Oh my god—you have such an interesting Instagram theme going on!' I was like, 'Instagram theme?' And then I looked at my page and I was like, 'Wow, I've been wearing so much yellow.'"

The actress first donned a sunny Bella Freud statement sweater to co-host Lipton's Chef Fest in Chicago three weeks ago (pictured above). Just days later, she 'grammed the below photo of herself wearing a marigold Whistles sweater—which is currently available for $250 on amazon.com—while apple picking. But Bush wasn't done with her gold streak just yet. For her final yellow look, she sported a lemon-hued Victoria Beckham leather jacket while promoting her NBC series the same week (pictured at top).

Once Bush realized that she was gravitating toward tops in the same color scheme, she determined that there was a logical underlying reason for her choices—and her theory has everything to do with filming her show in Chicago. "I think it's just me loving the fact that I actually get to experience fall here," said Bush. "The leaves are changing, and yellow and orange are some of my favorite colors. So I guess, subconsciously, I've just been dressing like a fall tree or something."

While bright yellow pieces are definitely Bush's current seasonal staple, she appreciates more about autumn than just nature. "My favorite part of fall is sweaters," she said. "I just want to wear a big, soft turtleneck sweater every day of my life, and it's really nice that it's cold enough here now to do that." Her go-to labels for layering? "I have a couple of really beautiful turtlenecks from Reformation that I wear all the time," said Bush, who shared the below snap of herself wearing one of the brand's gray sweaters.

"I also live in Wolford bodysuits—they do really scrunchy turtlenecks and mock turtlenecks, and they have a sleeveless version that's great to wear under a dress with longer sleeves so you don't want to get too hot. They've really thought of everything. The number of their bodysuits I have hanging in my closet is probably slightly embarrassing, but it's cool because nobody can see that."

