Solange's Go-To Shopping Spot Might Shock You

Any time our favorite celebs reveal their shopping secrets, we’re all ears. But when it’s Solange Knowles telling us what she searches for on the internet, we stop everything we're doing. Aside from being an accomplished musician (and sister to Beyoncé!), she’s also a style icon and we want to wear all of her outfits.

So where does she love to shop online? Ebay! But there’s one particular designer she’s searching for. “I'm literally on Ebay just searching for Issey Miyake all the time,” she told InStyle at Levi’s Coachella brunch in Palm Springs, Calif. “It’s my favorite thing to look for. That's what my introduction to ebay was actually—trying to find archived Issey pleated pieces and that opened the floodgates to other worlds, but that’s where it started.”

PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty

RELATED: Solange Knowles and Emily Ratajkowski Customized Denim at the Levi's Coachella Brunch

Knowles also explained why she searches for that designer specifically. “Issey Miyake has been a huge influence for me, just in terms of the way that they use fashion as architecture and as an art form," she explained. "I've got a solid little collection going and growing."

VIDEO: Solange Beauty Moments You Need to See

Before you start scouring ebay for your own archive pieces, there is one more place you may want to browse, too. "I also use 1stdibs," she said. "They actually have some incredible Issey Miyake pieces. They are art pieces within themselves that you can build into a collection."