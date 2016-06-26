Solange Knowles Celebrates Her Birthday in New Mexico With Beyoncé and Friends    

There's no better way to welcome your birthday than on a picturesque getaway with family and friends, and that's exactly how Solange Knowles decided to spend her 30th on Friday. The singer, fashion icon, and little sis of Beyoncé headed to New Mexico for a low-key weekend with her crew, sharing snippets of the festivities on Instagram for our viewing pleasure.
Knowles posted a picture of herself posing on the porch of the house where she and her friends stayed. Ever the style star, she's wearing a gorgeous orange one-shoulder dress that has pops of hot pink fabric around the edges. Her hair was parted down the middle for a straight, yet textured look.
So what happened on the girls' trip? Knowles also shared a video of the group floating in the pool—relaxed music plays in the background as the ladies lounge on pool noodles with drinks in hand. Pretty idyllic if you ask us.
On Friday, her actual birthday, Knowles posted a picture of herself rocking a one-shoulder white blouse with her hair styled in an afro and her lips bright red. In the caption, she listed out the major milestones of her 30 years of life, then gave thanks for all her blessings: "So much gratitude for all of your wishes. So much gratitude for love. So much gratitude for freedom. So much gratitude for life."
Born June 24th Wore tap shoes and tutus every where 3-5 Wrote first song (A jingle for the United Way) 9 Felt God 10 Met first love (in a parking lot) 13 Wrote/Released my first album for weird teenagers 15 Started writing songs for other awesome people 16 Lost my best friend Marsai, to gun violence 17 Pregnant 17 Married first love 17 Gave birth to angel baby 18 Financially independent 19 Bought my first house 19 Divorced 20 Wiled the hell out 20-22 Wrote/ Released second album 22 Fell head over heels in love again 22 Insane panic attacks and agoraphobia and convinced I would die by 30 - 24 Wrote/released third album 26 Started record label and cultural hub 27 Released first album on label 27 Freed myself of "friends" on the journey to womanhood 27 Started writing most proud of body of work 27 World called me crazy 27 Married Best Friend 28 Completed 4th album (72 hours before turning 30) Just really getting started 30 🍾 I say all of that to say...don't eveeer let anyone write your story for you. They can talk, they can doubt, and they can say what they wanna, but only you have the words to narrate this ting we call life. So much gratitude for all of your wishes. So much gratitude for love. So much gratitude for freedom. So much gratitude for life. Ps: About to take a note from Paris Hilton and have 4 parties.
Though she doesn't appear in the images, big sis Beyoncé took some time off of her busy tour schedule to hang out with her little sis in New Mexico, People reports. Queen Bee also took to Instagram on Solange's birthday to share a sweet picture of her sister wearing a doodled crown.