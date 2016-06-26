Solange Knowles Celebrates Her Birthday in New Mexico With Beyoncé and Friends    

There's no better way to welcome your birthday than on a picturesque getaway with family and friends, and that's exactly how Solange Knowles decided to spend her 30th on Friday. The singer, fashion icon, and little sis of Beyoncé headed to New Mexico for a low-key weekend with her crew, sharing snippets of the festivities on Instagram for our viewing pleasure.

Knowles posted a picture of herself posing on the porch of the house where she and her friends stayed. Ever the style star, she's wearing a gorgeous orange one-shoulder dress that has pops of hot pink fabric around the edges. Her hair was parted down the middle for a straight, yet textured look.

So what happened on the girls' trip? Knowles also shared a video of the group floating in the pool—relaxed music plays in the background as the ladies lounge on pool noodles with drinks in hand. Pretty idyllic if you ask us.

On Friday, her actual birthday, Knowles posted a picture of herself rocking a one-shoulder white blouse with her hair styled in an afro and her lips bright red. In the caption, she listed out the major milestones of her 30 years of life, then gave thanks for all her blessings: "So much gratitude for all of your wishes. So much gratitude for love. So much gratitude for freedom. So much gratitude for life."

Though she doesn't appear in the images, big sis Beyoncé took some time off of her busy tour schedule to hang out with her little sis in New Mexico, People reports. Queen Bee also took to Instagram on Solange's birthday to share a sweet picture of her sister wearing a doodled crown.