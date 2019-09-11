Sofía Vergara Just Gave Us the Best Reason to Buy New Underwear

Image zoom PABLO GARCIA

If you aren’t familiar with actress Sofía Vergara’s underwear brand-on-a-mission EBY, here’s a great reason to get acquainted: Today the label launches three special styles made in collaboration with social media superstar Amanda Cerny.

The collection is the latest feature in EBY’s “Rebel with a Cause” campaign, an initiative to highlight boss ladies and the impact of microfinace around the globe. And as part of the company’s ongoing work with the Seven Bar Foundation (a non-profit org supporting female entrepreneurs in underprivileged communities), 10 percent of proceeds will benefit women-led businesses in India.

Other pluses? The undies are super cute and completely seamless — and who doesn’t need an extra pair or two when laundry day comes around?

Keep scrolling to shop the exclusive styles and for behind-the-scenes footage of Amanda’s visit to India.