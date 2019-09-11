Sofía Vergara Just Gave Us the Best Reason to Buy New Underwear
'Cause who doesn’t need an extra pair or two when laundry day comes around?
If you aren’t familiar with actress Sofía Vergara’s underwear brand-on-a-mission EBY, here’s a great reason to get acquainted: Today the label launches three special styles made in collaboration with social media superstar Amanda Cerny.
The collection is the latest feature in EBY’s “Rebel with a Cause” campaign, an initiative to highlight boss ladies and the impact of microfinace around the globe. And as part of the company’s ongoing work with the Seven Bar Foundation (a non-profit org supporting female entrepreneurs in underprivileged communities), 10 percent of proceeds will benefit women-led businesses in India.
Other pluses? The undies are super cute and completely seamless — and who doesn’t need an extra pair or two when laundry day comes around?
Keep scrolling to shop the exclusive styles and for behind-the-scenes footage of Amanda’s visit to India.