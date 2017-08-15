Sofía Vergara's Sexiest Street Style Looks Ever

Sofía Vergara, queen of L.A. glam, is constantly surprising us with her inventive and stylish street style ensembles. The actress makes sure to bring some of her South American flair to every look, infusing even the most basic outfit with a pop of color or an unexpected accessory.

From platform stilettos to patterns galore, the Modern Family star is always true to her personal style.

Scroll down to see our favorites amongst Vergara’s treasure trove of A-plus street style looks.