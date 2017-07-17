Sofía Vergara's Niece Claudia Will Make You Do a *Serious* Double Take

Meet Claudia, Sofía Vergara’s 25-year-old niece. If you didn’t already pick up on it, her resemblance to the Modern Family star is pretty strong. Here's Insta proof:
Wait! Is that Claudia, or Sofia?!
It’s like a mini Sofía!
Claudia’s Instagram is basically a time machine. It's as though Sofia—who's now 45—has morphed into a chic millennial.
After thoroughly stalking Claudia on the platform, we learned a few things about the Colombian actress’s niece. And, we also came to the conclusion that Claudia's moment in the spotlight fast approaching. Let's review.
Revelation #1: She’s an Aspiring Fashion Designer"Wearing my beautifull sueter on the set from my nieces Claudia Damiela new company http://www.violetta-rose.com. !!!!!" Vergara wrote on Facebook in 2012—"sueter" is Spanish for sweater, btw. It appears that the line is no longer, but we're excited to see what Claudia gets into next!
Revelation #2: Her Selfie Game Is Strong
Yes, yes, work those air kisses.
Revelation #3: She’s super close with Sofía’s son, Manolo
Aww, cousin love.
Revelation #4: Her Social Life is poppin’
She attended the wedding of 2015, of course...
Oh, and the Emmys...
Premieres are her stomping ground, natch...
Can we be her plus one?
Revelation #5: She eats like a queen—or at least instagrams like one
We're going to need the recipe for everything below. Oh, and that entire dollop of whipped cream.
RELATED: Sofía Vergara’s Lavish 45th Birthday Bash Was the Party of the Summer
We predict stardom is in the cards for this one!