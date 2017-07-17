Sofía Vergara's Niece Claudia Will Make You Do a *Serious* Double Take

Meet Claudia, Sofía Vergara’s 25-year-old niece. If you didn’t already pick up on it, her resemblance to the Modern Family star is pretty strong. Here's Insta proof:

Lemon-bday queen❤️😘 Love youuu! A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on Jul 10, 2016 at 9:44pm PDT

💗💗💗💗 A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on Sep 18, 2016 at 9:54pm PDT

Wait! Is that Claudia, or Sofia?!

Friyay night in😺 #tapfordetails @franciscovalle_art A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

It’s like a mini Sofía!

Cheers!!🍷🍷 @kaleidoscopekid_ A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on Nov 26, 2015 at 8:51pm PST

Claudia’s Instagram is basically a time machine. It's as though Sofia—who's now 45—has morphed into a chic millennial.

cdvergara/Instagram

After thoroughly stalking Claudia on the platform, we learned a few things about the Colombian actress’s niece. And, we also came to the conclusion that Claudia's moment in the spotlight fast approaching. Let's review.

Revelation #1: She’s an Aspiring Fashion Designer

"Wearing my beautifull sueter on the set from my nieces Claudia Damiela new company http://www.violetta-rose.com . !!!!!" Vergara wrote on Facebook in 2012—"sueter" is Spanish for sweater, btw. It appears that the line is no longer, but we're excited to see what Claudia gets into next!

Revelation #2: Her Selfie Game Is Strong

Yes, yes, work those air kisses.

💄💄#LALALOVE A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on Sep 20, 2013 at 11:20am PDT

Revelation #3: She’s super close with Sofía’s son, Manolo

Aww, cousin love.

Friday feels💃 A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on Jul 1, 2016 at 4:36pm PDT

Thankful for the guy behind the turkey👆🏻 @manologonzalezvergara A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on Nov 26, 2015 at 7:58pm PST

Can't sit with us. A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on Jul 24, 2015 at 11:25pm PDT

Revelation #4: Her Social Life is poppin’

She attended the wedding of 2015, of course...

💗💗💗 A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on Nov 22, 2015 at 11:46am PST

Oh, and the Emmys...

#YAS #BDAYBASH @manologonzalezvergara @dakohtes A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on Sep 21, 2015 at 12:54am PDT

Premieres are her stomping ground, natch...

Los tios mas lindoooos💗 @sofiavergara @joemanganiello A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on May 1, 2015 at 11:30am PDT

Can we be her plus one?

Revelation #5: She eats like a queen—or at least instagrams like one

We're going to need the recipe for everything below. Oh, and that entire dollop of whipped cream.

🐽🐽 A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on Aug 31, 2015 at 1:12pm PDT

'tis the little things🐷 A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Holahello Tulum! No puedo con este lugar😻 A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on Jul 14, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

I SCREAM🍦 A post shared by Claudia Vergara (@cdvergara) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

We predict stardom is in the cards for this one!