Sofia Vergara Kicks Off Birthday Weekend at Her Perfume Launch

The lovely and talented Sofía Vergara kicked off her birthday weekend last night looking sexy—might we say, Tempting?—at the launch of her new perfume of the same name, of course. The Modern Family actress is celebrating her 44th birthday on Sunday, and her chic all-black ensemble for the Beautycon launch party proved that she's still got it in droves.

The Colombian star came to the event, which was in honor of her new perfume "Tempting," dressed to the nines: she was rocking a simple black body-con dress that hugged her famous curves, and she accessorized the outfit with a chunky purple bracelet and black Louboutin peep-toe pumps. Her hair was parted down the middle and curled loosely, and she complemented the whole getup with a lovely red-pink lipstick.

Vergara took plenty of time to pose for pictures throughout the night, sharing a few choice shots on Instagram.

Kicking off @beautycon LA with the launch of my new fragrance Tempting! #TemptingXBeautycon @perfumania A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 8, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT

Thank u everyone that came to launch of my new fragrance Tempting! #TemptingXBeautycon #tempting #beautyconla 🌸🌸🌸 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 8, 2016 at 4:02pm PDT

She also took to Insta to share her excitement for her upcoming birthday. She's turning 44 tomorrow, but she's already being tempted by birthday confections. She posted a picture of herself getting cozy with a delicious-looking white cake that was a gift from Modern Family costar Eric Stonestreet, captioning the image, "@ericstonestreet stop #tempting me with this happy bday cake. Its not till sunday."

@ericstonestreet stop #tempting me with this happy bday cake. Its not till sunday❤️❤️❤️❤️🍰🍰🍰🍰#icantwait A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 8, 2016 at 4:35pm PDT

If she's not feeling that cake—though despite her protests, it looks like she is—we'd be happy to take it off her hands.

