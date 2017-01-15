Sofia Richie and Paris Hilton are BFF Goals At Moschino Show

We love a famous BFF duo, especially if they’re killing the social scene. Sofia Richie and Paris Hilton are stepping out as Hollywood’s latest power pair, and we can’t get enough of the duo’s sisterly relationship. The two best friends attended the Moschino fall 2017 men’s show in Italy on Saturday and were turning heads in their graphic Moschino outfits.

18-year-old model Richie channeled her cool girl vibes in a bright tracksuit printed with the brand’s logo, featuring images of smiley faces, peace signs, hearts, and flowers. Richie let her jacket hang open to flaunt her black lace bralette—and uber-toned abs. A pair of on-trend minimalist black heels and a few layered chains pulled her look together. Richie took to Instagram to share a snap of the duo from the front row with the caption, “Sissy's in Milan @moschino@itsjeremyscott @parishilton.”

Sissy's in Milan @moschino @itsjeremyscott @parishilton A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:30am PST

Never one to be outdone, Hilton wore a graphic Moschino minidress that put her legs on full display. The dress was festooned with a chain-and-pearl illusion print, with a body-con silhouette that accentuated Hilton’s waist. The 35-year-old heiress completed the look with a pair of sexy fishnet stockings and a black and gold Moschino bag to match.

Richie and Hilton expressed their support for Moschino creative director, Jeremy Scott, as they posed with him backstage after the show. Hilton also took to Instagram to show off her relationship with Richie, “Reunited with my sis @SofiaRichie in #Milan supporting our bro @ItsJeremyScott. @Moschino.”

Backstage at @Moschino with @ItsJeremyScott & @SofiaRichie. 🔥 A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:37am PST

Watch out N.Y.C.—the Richie-Hilton alliance is set to stun at New York Fashion Week next month.