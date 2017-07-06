whitelogo
Sofia Coppola
Celebrity
Lifestyle
These are the Stationery Brands Celebrities Love
Jul 06, 2017 @ 10:15 am
The Reason Nicole Kidman Almost Quit Acting While She Was Pregnant
Jun 22, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning Reveal What Makes Director Sofia Coppola So Unusual
Jun 15, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Food & Drink
What's Better Than Rosé This Summer? Canned Rosé, of Course
May 23, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Movies
Eleanor Coppola on Directing Her First Feature Film at 81
May 12, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Lauren Hutton, 73, Is Calvin Klein's Latest Underwear Model
Apr 18, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
Movies
Sofia Coppola Goes Southern Gothic in First Look at
The Beguiled
Feb 08, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
Lifestyle
Make This Easy, Ina Garten-Approved Chilaquiles Recipe for Brunch
Sep 12, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Katie Holmes, Sienna Miller, and More Lavishly Celebrate Cartier's New Fifth Avenue Mansion During NYFW
Sep 08, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
New Mom Keira Knightley Turns Up the Heat in a Cut-Out Red Gown
May 23, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Kim Kardashian Channels an Ancient Roman Empress at the Opera with Kanye West
May 23, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Greta Gerwig and Sofia Coppola Toast Metrograph, N.Y.C.’s New Indie Movie Theater
Mar 03, 2016 @ 3:45 pm
Celebrity
Chloë Grace Moretz to Star in the Live-Action Reboot of
The Little Mermaid
Nov 09, 2015 @ 9:00 am
Watch Our 47-Second Recap of the Marc Jacobs Spring 2016 #NYFW Show
Sep 18, 2015 @ 7:00 am
Celebrity
Winona Ryder, Sofia Coppola Join Marc Jacobs's Star-Studded Campaign
Jun 30, 2015 @ 10:30 am
Cannes Film Festival
The Best of the 2014 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet
