17 Celebrities Who've Gone Alcohol-Free

In a recent interview, Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale shared that these days she has “no interest” in the party-girl lifestyle and that she has given up alcohol. And these life changes have fed into other transformations—for the better. “I’m just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible," she explained to Byrdie. "I know it sounds obnoxious to hear people say that, but why not?”

We applaud her for owning the decision. After all, realizing one's own boundaries is certainly not easy, especially for stars who deal with the pressures of fame on a daily basis.

VIDEO: Lucy Hale Dishes on Why She Quit Drinking

Hale is not the first A-lister to eradicate alcohol from her or his day-to-day, whether it be by personal choice, health reasons, or due to a history of addiction. Scroll down below to see stars who’ve also gone alcohol-free.