17 Celebrities Who've Gone Alcohol-Free

Isabel Jones
May 02, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

In a recent interview, Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale shared that these days she has “no interest” in the party-girl lifestyle and that she has given up alcohol. And these life changes have fed into other transformations—for the better. “I’m just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible," she explained to Byrdie. "I know it sounds obnoxious to hear people say that, but why not?”

We applaud her for owning the decision. After all, realizing one's own boundaries is certainly not easy, especially for stars who deal with the pressures of fame on a daily basis.

Hale is not the first A-lister to eradicate alcohol from her or his day-to-day, whether it be by personal choice, health reasons, or due to a history of addiction. Scroll down below to see stars who’ve also gone alcohol-free.

Zendaya

When the actress turned 21, she celebrated happily, but not with alcohol. "Just because I'm now the legal drinking age, doesn't mean I'm going to start throwing 'em back. I don't plan to start drinking," she wrote on her app. "My life is too stressful to need help with relaxing by having a cocktail. This industry is way too nuts for me to not be in control of myself and my decisions, so I just don't want to introduce drinking! Plus, I don’t want drinking to become a vice. Why try something if you don’t need it?!"

Brad Pitt

In an interview with GQ, Pitt revealed that he has been sober for six months. "I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff or something. Something," the actor shared. "And you realize that a lot of it is, um—cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I'm running from feelings. I'm really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know—things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much. It's just become a problem. And I'm really happy it's been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I've got my feelings in my fingertips again. I think that's part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve."

Naomi Campbell

In an interview with Life & Style back in 2013, the former top model admitted that she “stopped drinking alcohol,” telling the source, “Not drinking makes me a lot happier.”

Kathy Griffin

The comedian explained her aversion to alcohol in a 2012 interview with Marlo Thomas. "I don't need to loosen up," she told the Mondays with Marlo host.

Gillian Jacobs

Not only is the Love star not a drinker, she admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she's actually never had a drink—like, ever. 

Rob Lowe

The former Brat Pack actor has been sober for more than 25 years

Tobey Maguire

Maguire's been sober since he was 19.

Tyra Banks

According to Forbes, Tyra Banks once wrote, “I feel like I’ve been very lucky because I don’t really have an addictive personality. I’ve never had any drugs, and I had a little taste of alcohol when I was 12 years old, but that’s about it.”

Jada Pinkett Smith

The actress has been sober for over a decade

Colin Farrell

The Lobster star has been sober since 2008

Keith Urban

The country star hasn't had a drink in more than 10 years

Jennifer Lopez

"I think that ruins your skin," Lopez told InStyle in 2003 about not drinking or smoking. "Of course, during celebratory toasts, everybody's like, 'You can't toast with water!' So I'll toast with alcohol and just take a sip."

Kristin Davis

In 2008, the Sex and the City star revealed that she's a recovering alcoholic. She told Marie Claire U.K. that she hasn't had a drink since she was 22. 

Blake Lively

In 2012, Lively told Allure  that, unlike her Gossip Girl character, she has little interest in partying. "I don't drink. I've never tried a drug ... It's just something that I genuinely don't have a desire for."

 

Bradley Cooper

Cooper discussed his sobriety in an interview with GQ back in 2014. 

Jennifer Hudson

This Dream Girl is stone cold sober. Back in 2013, she told Chelsea Handler, "I’ve never had a drink in my life."

Joe Manganiello

After battling addiction for four years, Manganiello's been sober for more than a decade.

