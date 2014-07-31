So Fetch! Can You Match These Adorable Dogs to Their Designer Parents?

Getty Images (2); Courtesy of Instagram
InStyle Staff
Jul 31, 2014 @ 9:22 am

Designers are taking #instafamous to a new level of adorable by sprinkling their glamorous fashion feeds with snaps of their camera-ready canines. We challenge you to pair these doggie Instagram shots with the proud designer parents.

Click here to see if you can match up the glam designers with their posh pooches.

1 of 12 Courtesy Instagram/Vera Wang

Cooper

Who does this dapper gentleman, Copper the long-haired chihuahua, belong to?
A. Joseph Altuzarra
B. Isaac Mizrahi
C. Vera Wang
D. Donatella Versace
Click the next arrow to reveal the answer.
2 of 12 Courtesy Instagram/Vera Wang; Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images

Cooper Belongs to Vera Wang!

Cooper isn't an only child. According to a post on Wang's blog, he shares his mom's affection with two adorable Pomeranian siblings (Lola and Frankie) and a Yorkie brother named Sam.
Follow Vera: @verawanggang
3 of 12 Courtesy of Instagram/Derek Lam

Roscoe

One look from doe-eyed Irish Terrier Roscoe and our hearts are melted! Who has the privilege of filling up Roscoe's kibble bowl?
A. Derek Lam
B. Carolina Herrara
C. Jason Wu
D. Rachel Roy
Click the next arrow to reveal the answer.
4 of 12 Courtesy of Instagram/Derek Lam;Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Roscoe Belongs to Derek Lam!

Roscoe gets all the glamorous privileges—including custom-made sweaters—of being anaani-pal to one of the most sought-after fashion designers ever.
Follow Derek: @dereklamnyc
5 of 12 Courtesy of Instagram/Georgina Chapman

Myrtle and Rocky

We can tell this duo is always ready for extended snuggle sessions! Who's the lucky designer who gets to cuddle up to Myrtle the Mutt and Rocky the Norfolk Terrier regularly?
A. Zac Posen
B. Georgina Chapman
C. Catherine Malandrino
D. Christian Louboutin
Click the next arrow to reveal the answer.
6 of 12 Courtesy of Instagram/Georgina Chapman; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Myrtle and Rocky Belong to Georgina Chapman!

Chapman, whose line Marchesa is a celeb favorite, is the proud mama of Myrtle and Rocky—a trouble-making duo who have managed to chew up lip gloss and Chanel jackets behind her back.
Follow Georgina: @ge0rginachapman
7 of 12 Courtesy of Instagram/Marc Jacobs

Neville

Instagram superstar Neville the Bull Terrier is constantly looking flawless, #nofilter needed. Who's the proud parent who is always the first one to double-tap those selfies?
A. Marc Jacobs
B. Nina Ricci
C. Kate Spade
D. Prabal Gurung
Click the next arrow to reveal the answer.
8 of 12 Courtesy of Instagram/Marc Jacobs; Jennifer Graylock/FilmMagic

Neville Belongs to Marc Jacobs!

Marc Jacobs is the proud papa to pooch Neville. Not one to rest on his famous last name, Neville has been branching out to make a name for himself—including his recent role as a guest editor for Love magazine. His other hobbies include munching ice cubes and chasing pigeons in Central Park.
Follow Marc: @marcjacobsintl
Follow Neville: @nevillejacobs
9 of 12 Courtesy of Instagram/Valentino Garavani

Mary

Mary is probably the most spoiled-ahem, pampered-doggie on our list. Who makes sure that Mary travels via private jet or nothing?
A. Christopher Kane
B. Valentino
C. Stella McCartney
D. Alexander Wang
Click the next arrow to reveal the answer.
10 of 12 Courtesy of Instagram/Valentino Garavani; Mike Pont/FilmMagic

Mary Belongs to Valentino!

"I don't care about the collection," the famed design said in the 2009 documentary Valentino: The Last Emperor, "My dogs are more important." One look into sweet Mary's wrinkled little face and we have to agree! Mary is clearly the princess of Valentino's famed pug-tourage, who have their own private chauffeur and prance alongside models during couture fittings.
Follow Valentino: @maisonvalentino
11 of 12 Courtesy of Instagram/Diane Von Furstenburg

Shannon

Which designer draws fur baby Shannon the Jack Russell Terrier's bath?
A. Jonathan Saunders
B. Jenny Packham
C. Diane von Furstenberg
D. Tory Burch
Click the next arrow to reveal the answer.
12 of 12 Courtesy of Instagram/Diane Von Furstenburg; Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Shannon Belongs to Diane von Furstenberg!

Not only does Shannon von Furstenberg enjoy super-luxe baths, she also get to tool around with her family aboard a 305-foot yacht during the summertime. Lucky dog!
Follow Diane: @dvf

