Six Times Reese Witherspoon Crushed on Dolly Parton

We love a good celebrity fangirl moment. What’s more endearing than seeing the famous faces we freak out about go crazy over another celeb? Besides a wicker basket of golden retriever puppies, pretty much nothing. And fangirling takes on new meaning when it comes to Reese Witherspoon’s love for country queen Dolly Parton.

The bubbly Oscar winner has never been shy about her adoration for Parton and that’s why we brought the two country girls together for a candid conversation about their southern roots, music, and their mutual admiration for one another.

“When I was probably 5 years old, I wanted to be Dolly Parton,” Witherspoon tells Parton in the December issue of InStyle. “I wanted to be like you, and I still do.”

Witherspoon's esteem for the legendary singer runneth over and it’s clear from the actress’s social media. Keep reading for a round up of six times Witherspoon fangirled hard over Parton (it’s real adorable, y’all) and pick up the December issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, November 11th.

Girls Night Out

reesewitherspoon/Instagram

On October 2, Witherspoon and her girl gang attended Parton’s Pure and Simple Tour show at the Hollywood Bowl, holding the very relevant “What Would Dolly Do?” tote from her Draper James line close. “Girls night with these ladies & @dollyparton...doesn’t get much better than this,” she captioned the ‘gram.

Dream Come True

reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Following the epic show, Witherspoon posted this group shot of her side by side beaming with her idol. Parton shouted out the actress during the show prompting Witherspoon to tweet “*nearly passed out when @DollyParton said my name*”.

Iconic Influence

reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Witherspoon’s company, Draper James, honors everything about her southern heritage and her fall collection honored iconic Southern muses, including (of course) “the beautiful @DollyParton,” Witherspoon shared on her Instagram.

WWDD?

reesewitherspoon/Instagram

As if it weren’t most likely running on a constant loop in Witherspoon’s head, she went ahead and put the phrase “What Would Dolly Do?” on tote bags included in her fall collection for Draper James. We could all ask ourselves this more.

Monday Motivation

reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Witherspoon loves to post a #MondayMuse and, as you might have guessed, Parton regularly appears. We totally get it! What better energy to channel on the toughest day of the week than that of beloved Parton? And, as Witherspoon points out in the caption of this ‘gram, “you can’t help but smile at that smile!!”

#GlamourGoals

reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Parton slays in this throwback posted by Witherspoon following Parton’s concert in October. “#HairGoals #HeelGoals #AttitudeGoals,” she captioned the photo. This is pure #GirlCrushGoals.