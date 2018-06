6 of 10 Getty Images

Liza Minnelli and Rock Hudson

She had already joined the fight against AIDS in the early 1980s, but Taylor once said it was the death of friend Rock Hudson that moved her to become an advocate and activist. "As a friend she was always, always there for me. I'll miss her for the rest of my life, but I was so lucky to have known her," said Liza Minnelli, upon hearing the news of Taylor’s passing.