Simone Biles Just Broke Another Record
The gymnast has made history once again.
At this point "Simone Biles" and "record-breaking" are essentially synonymous.
The Olympic champion won a historic seventh national women's all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday — the most won by any American woman.
"I feel like I did try to enjoy it because it could be one of my last championships that I'll attend," Biles said. "But it's also the road to Tokyo, and after this we have trials, so we just have to really embrace the moment."
Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, was previously tied for the most titles with Clara Schroth Lombady, who won in the late 40s and early 50s. Alfred Jochim is the only other U.S. gymnast to claim seven U.S. titles.
"I feel like every single championship stands out for a different reason, but this one stands out specifically because it's the road to Tokyo," Biles said. "We came out here, and we did what we were supposed to."
The 24-year-old gymnast recently nailed the Yurchenko double pike at the U.S. Classic, a move the New York Times described as "so perilous and challenging that no other woman has attempted it in competition, and it is unlikely that any woman in the world is even training to give it a try."
Though judges gave her a low score for the performance (sparking outcry), Biles was undeterred. When asked why she'd keep doing the Yurchenko double pike, she answered: "Because I can."