Simone Ashley Wore the Sexiest LBD on the Red Carpet

Just some bondage-inspired style.

Published on July 14, 2022
Since gracing our screens as the new Viscountess Bridgerton, Simone Ashley has also become the darling of red carpet style. First, it was her sheer Gucci skirt and crop top at the Bridgerton premiere followed by a hot pink see-through Valentino jumpsuit. Of course, who could forget her Moschino bra top at the 2022 Met Gala?

On Wednesday, Ashley showed off her impeccable fashion sense once again at the premiere of Netflix's The Gray Man in a black, cut-out halter dress with slight bondage details by Mônot. Four straps and a bandeau made up the bodice of the frock, while the A-line skirt hit right at her ankles. She paired the sexy LBD with matching pointy-toed pumps and accessorized with a TAG Heuer Carrera watch in white gold and diamonds and matching Ana Khouri jewelry.

During a recent appearance on the Los Angeles Times's podcast, The Envelope, Ashley got candid about what it meant to represent other women, especially Indian women, in her portrayal of Kate Sharma.

"I think it's a journey, and I think it's one that you can only really understand whilst you are experiencing it," she said. "I'm incredibly grateful for the warm response that we've all received from the fans, from young women, from young Indian women who have seen themselves represented onscreen. I think it was two parts for me. One being, I think for a long time I was like, I want to normalize this. I want to normalize the fact I'm a dark-skinned woman playing a romantic lead. I want to be taken seriously as an actress. But then it was also surrendering to the fact that, yeah, we're still on this journey of normalizing these things, and I'm a part of that movement and I have to own that."

Her lead love interest predecessor, Regé-Jean Page — who was also on The Gray Man red carpet last night (he stars in the spy flick alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas) — also previously opened up about playing the Duke of Hastings as a person of color.

"As Black people, we're very used to empathizing with the world through white people's eyes, because they're the protagonists," he previously told Variety. "I know what it's like to look at the world and empathize with Superman because I spent my whole life doing that. What's revolutionary, in its own way, is getting folks to see the world through my eyes, because then they are in my skin and looking at the world through me."

