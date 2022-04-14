Simone Ashley Wore an Ab-Baring Cutout Dress and Sky-High Stilettos

Simone Ashley is sharing what she loves the most about her Bridgerton character Kate Sharma — and doing it in a white glamorous look .

On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ashley sat down with guest hosts Tiffany Haddish and tWitch to discuss season 2 of the Netflix smash hit Bridgerton. For the appearance, she wore a striking white, tea-length dress with two ab-baring cutouts. The spaghetti-strap garment had an elegant, twisted midsection that flowed into an A-line skirt. She kept her accessories to a minimum only opting for drop earrings and lace-up strappy stilettos. Her hair was worn curly with a deep side part, and she swiped on sparkly purple eyeshadow.