Simone Ashley Wore a Cutout Dress With a Leg Slit While Revealing Her Bridgerton Character's Fate
While the town is abuzz with all things Bridgerton gossip following the Netflix drama's season 2 premiere, Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma, took some time to slip out of her ball gown and into a sexy cutout dress while setting the record straight about what's next for her character.
Simone attended the Bridgerton Dinner celebrating South Asian culture on Tuesday, and arrived looking like a true viscountess in a stunning white dress. The long-sleeve gown featured a midriff-baring triangular cutout, subtle ruching, shoulder pads, a glitzy silver collar, and a sky-high leg slit. The actress finished her look with a pair of reflective silver heels, matching earrings, and a smoky eye. She parted her curly, shoulder-length hair to the side.
During the dinner, the Bridgerton star also took a moment to address rumors on whether or not fans could expect to see more of Kate (and her relationship with Jonathan Bailey's Anthony) in the show's third season. "We're going to be back," Simone shared with Deadline. "In season two, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting."
After playing the role of a protective older sister with a large secret through most of the season, Simone is hoping Kate gets to have a bit more fun while exploring her new relationship in the next installment. "I'd like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in season three and kind of swim in that circle of love together," Simone said. "I want to keep that softness and vulnerability to Kate, for sure, and she can share that with Anthony. I'm just excited for her to have a home and to have a family. I'm excited to see her grow. I think I'd like to see Kate being much braver and less headstrong and more heart strong."