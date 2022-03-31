Simone Ashley Wore a Cutout Dress With a Leg Slit While Revealing Her Bridgerton Character's Fate

While the town is abuzz with all things Bridgerton gossip following the Netflix drama's season 2 premiere, Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma, took some time to slip out of her ball gown and into a sexy cutout dress while setting the record straight about what's next for her character.

Simone attended the Bridgerton Dinner celebrating South Asian culture on Tuesday, and arrived looking like a true viscountess in a stunning white dress. The long-sleeve gown featured a midriff-baring triangular cutout, subtle ruching, shoulder pads, a glitzy silver collar, and a sky-high leg slit. The actress finished her look with a pair of reflective silver heels, matching earrings, and a smoky eye. She parted her curly, shoulder-length hair to the side.

Bridgerton Dinner Celebrating South Asian Culture with Simone Ashley Credit: Getty Images

During the dinner, the Bridgerton star also took a moment to address rumors on whether or not fans could expect to see more of Kate (and her relationship with Jonathan Bailey's Anthony) in the show's third season. "We're going to be back," Simone shared with Deadline. "In season two, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting."