Sienna Miller's Red Carpet Style

In Thakoon, 2015
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
In Miu Miu, 2015
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In Oscar de la Renta, 2015
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
In Lanvin, 2015
Mike Marsland/WireImage
In Ralph Lauren Collection, 2015
WireImage
In Valentino, 2015
Getty Images
In Gucci, 2015
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
In Calvin Klein Collection, 2015
Mike Marsland/WireImage
In Balenciaga, 2015
WireImage
In Calvin Klein Collection, 2015
Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA
In Gucci, 2015
Mike Marsland/WireImage
In Galvan, 2015
Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
In Prada, 2015
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
In Valentino, 2015
David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images
In Saint Laurent, 2015
Chance Yeh/Getty Images
In Marc Jacobs, 2015
Karwai Tang/WireImage
1 of 17
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement