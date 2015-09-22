Sienna Miller's Red Carpet Style

Sep 22, 2015 @ 12:45 pm
Sienna Miller
In Thakoon, 2015

Miller wore an embellished jacket and pants with a Rauwolf clutch and custom Jacob & Co earrings to the 2015 Met Gala. 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Sienna Miller in Miu Miu
In Miu Miu, 2015

Miller wore an embellished cream gown with a deep V-neck and Tiffany & Co. jewelry to the Golden Globes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
87th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
In Oscar de la Renta, 2015

At the 2015 Academy Awards, Miller wore this lace gown from Peter Copping's first collection for Oscar de la Renta. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Opening Ceremony & "La Tete Haute" Premiere - The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival
In Lanvin, 2015

Clad in a blue gown that gathered at one shoulder with a black bow at the Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>In&nbsp;Ralph Lauren Collection, 2015</p>
In Ralph Lauren Collection, 2015

Miller in a hand-beaded slip dress by Ralph Lauren Collection at the AMFAR gala.

WireImage
<p>In Valentino, 2015</p>
In Valentino, 2015

In Valentino Couture at the Cannes Film Festival.

Getty Images
Closing Ceremony And "La Glace Et Le Ciel" Premiere - The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival
In Gucci, 2015

To close the Cannes Film Festival, Miller wore a cerulean blue gown with a leather bodice, an embroidered floral belt, and a full lace skirt. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Calvin Klein Party - The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival
In Calvin Klein Collection, 2015

In a shiny ivory Calvin Klein Collection number with matching ankle-strap sandals for IFP and Calvin Klein Collection's event celebrating women in film at Cannes. 

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Jury Photocall - The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival
In Balenciaga, 2015

She wore a beaded off-the-shoulder ensemble that she styled with black ankle-strap sandals while in Cannes. 

WireImage
Sienna Miller in Calvin Klein Collection
In Calvin Klein Collection, 2015

As guest of honor, Miller took her front row seat at the Calvin Klein fall/winter 2015 show in an ivory patchwork jacket and knit dress by the label.  

Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA
<p>In Gucci, 2015</p>
In Gucci, 2015

Miller wore a layered pink Gucci gown to the Macbeth premiere in Cannes.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>In Galvan, 2015</p>
In Galvan, 2015

She wore a simple silk gown to the High-Rise premiere at the 63rd San Sebastian Film Festival.

Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
<p>In Prada, 2015</p>
In Prada, 2015

Miller wore a black keyhole dress to the Hollywood Reporter and Swarovski party during the Cannes Film Festival.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Sienna Miller
In Valentino, 2015

The actress stunned in this Valentino number while attending the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images
Sienna Miller
In Saint Laurent, 2015

The actress looked seriously sweet in this ruffled, blue dress while attending the 24th anniversary Year of Montblanc De La Culture Arts Patronage Awards at Kappo Masa in New York City.

 

Chance Yeh/Getty Images
Sienna Miller
In Marc Jacobs, 2015

Miller stunned in a printed Marc Jacobs gown while walking the red carpet for the U.K. premiere of Burnt in London.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
