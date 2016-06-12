See Sienna Miller at Her Boho Best in this Flirty Summer Dress 

It's summer, which means time for sundresses! And perhaps there's no better place to look for inspiration than some of our favorite bohemian style stars. Take Sienna Miller, who sizzled on Saturday as she showed off her trademark boho style in a bold printed Dolce & Gabbana dress. Attending the Cartier Queen's Cup Final at the Guards Polo Club in Surrey, England, the Burnt actress looked effortlessly radiant pairing the summery multi-colored ensemble with a vibrant red lip and embellished heels.

Miller's ankle-length cotton-poplin dress was decked out in one of the Italian fashion house's signature baroque patterns that pays homage to Sicily's folk heritage and carretto, or horse-drawn carts. The motif's playfulness was underscored by the garment's full pleated skirt and was balanced with contrasting trim and oversized buttons. Leave it to the 34-year-old style icon to provide us with plenty of inspiration for all the outdoor summer events to come.

Also at the event donning their summer best were models Arizona Muse and Lily Donaldson. Miller enjoyed the day of partying and polo alongside her mother, Jo Miller, who she brought as her date.