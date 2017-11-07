Sia Gets Back at Invasive Paparazzi by Publishing Her Own Nude Pics

When Sia found out that nude paparazzi images taken without her permission were being shopped around, she took back control of the situation by deciding to share the photos herself on her own terms.

On Monday, the "Cheap Thrills" hitmaker took a proactive approach as she addressed the invasion of privacy by posting one of the images on Twitter along with a cleverly embedded promotion for her new music.

"Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans," the 41-year-old singer wrote alongside an NSFW shot of her taken from behind outside. "Save your money, here it is for free." She continued by quipping, "Everyday is Christmas," with a subtle reference to her upcoming album of the same name.

Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas! pic.twitter.com/aeQlnTwLuy — sia (@Sia) November 7, 2017

she just directed her first film. she had no idea her boob was out. thank you for letting me create magic with you @siamusic A post shared by tonya brewer (@thetonyabrewer) on Oct 10, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

While Sia has been notoriously reticent about showing her face in public, it's safe to say that the Australian songstress doesn't shy away from flashing a little skin here and there. Back in October, the "Titanium" singer was featured on her makeup artist Tony Brewer's Instagram account wearing a green face mask and a white floor-length robe with her right breast bared.

Now that's how you handle a tough situation!