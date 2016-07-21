Sia and Maddie Ziegler Are BFFs IRL

Did you know that Sia and her mini protégé Maddie Ziegler spend a lot of time together outside of the singer’s epic music videos? You can spot Ziegler twinning with Sia (wig and all) in "Chandelier," "Elastic Heart," and "Cheap Thrills," but off-screen, the duo are actually BFFs, too.

"She's one of my favorite people in the world," Ziegler tells InStyle. "We get together a lot. We see a bunch of movies and go to sushi. A couple of weekends ago, I went to Philly for a wedding with her and her husband. I really love her. She’s so sweet."

my best friend ❤️ A photo posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on May 5, 2016 at 8:42pm PDT

When the two hang out, it’s no surprise that the 13-year-old dancing queen gets recognized more than 40-year-old Sia, who has shielded her face from public view as of late. "It's funny because people don't even really recognize her when we're out. If anything, people will come up to me and they won't realize that I'm with Sia,” Ziegler says. “She wrote the music for Zootopia and we went to see it in the theater and she started singing the songs and people didn’t even realize it was Sia singing it. That’s actually so cool though because she can just live a normal life while being a huge superstar."

My two favorite necklaces ❤️ A photo posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on Apr 9, 2016 at 7:05pm PDT

The two even have matching monogrammed BFF necklaces. "I just did a performance with her in Colorado," Ziegler says. "We're doing so many things together right now, too. We will always be together, for sure."

Sia and Maddie, can we join your squad?