9 of Reese Witherspoon's Graphic Workout Tanks That Cost Less Than a Monthly Gym Membership

We’re saying it: Reese Witherspoon is the queen of graphic workout tanks. Whether she’s inspiring us to get “stoked” for our sweat session, reminding us to “do good,” or stepping off the grid and going “rogue,” she’s always sending a message with her tee—and getting in the right mindset for a killer workout.

We have to admit, it works: After sneaking a peek at yourself in the mirror in a “happy camper” tee during a grueling early-morning barre class, you can’t help but put a smile on your face.

So we’ve rounded up nine of our favorite statement tanks that Witherspoon has worn (and reworn!) everywhere from the gym to the grocery store and even post-workout brunch. The best part? They’re all under $45.

Keep scrolling for nine doses of workout outfit inspiration straight from the street style star that are sure to make your late-night yoga class more fun—faster than you can say “chaturanga.”

1 of 9 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sub_Urban Riot Happy Camper Graphic Muscle Tee

2 of 9 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sub_Urban Riot Mercury In Retrograde Loose Tee

3 of 9 BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sub_Urban Riot Nurture Nature Muscle Tee

4 of 9 BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Spiritual Gangster "Stoked" Graphic Tank

5 of 9 BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Spiritual Gangster "Soul Searcher" Muscle Tank

6 of 9 BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sundry Always Summer Tank

7 of 9 SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Cotopaxi "Do Good" T-Shirt

8 of 9 BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Spiritual Gangster "Love Is All We Need" Tank

9 of 9 MPI99/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sub_Urban Riot "Rogue" Graphic Tee

