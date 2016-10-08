9 of Reese Witherspoon's Graphic Workout Tanks That Cost Less Than a Monthly Gym Membership

We’re saying it: Reese Witherspoon is the queen of graphic workout tanks. Whether she’s inspiring us to get “stoked” for our sweat session, reminding us to “do good,” or stepping off the grid and going “rogue,” she’s always sending a message with her tee—and getting in the right mindset for a killer workout.

We have to admit, it works: After sneaking a peek at yourself in the mirror in a “happy camper” tee during a grueling early-morning barre class, you can’t help but put a smile on your face.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

So we’ve rounded up nine of our favorite statement tanks that Witherspoon has worn (and reworn!) everywhere from the gym to the grocery store and even post-workout brunch. The best part? They’re all under $45.

VIDEO: Get That Body: Reese Witherspoon's Arms

Keep scrolling for nine doses of workout outfit inspiration straight from the street style star that are sure to make your late-night yoga class more fun—faster than you can say “chaturanga.”