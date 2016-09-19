Shop the Queen of Sheer Kim Kardashian West’s Favorite Body-Baring Pieces

Xposure/AKM-GSI
Olivia Bahou
Sep 19, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

Kim Kardashian West is the reigning Queen of Sheer. From see-through tops to cheeky sheer skirts (above) and even outright lingerie, there’s seemingly no look that’s too daring for this street style star.

“If you’ve got it, flaunt it” is definitely the reality star’s M.O. in terms of dressing her bod, and with her post-baby fitness killing the game, we’ve been seeing more of Kardashian West’s body than ever. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her app and website this week to detail one of her fave looks: “Sheer Vibes.”

“I have always loved sheer—I just don’t GAF, LOL,” she wrote, joining the ranks of celebs like Rihanna and her sister Kendall Jenner, who often just can’t be bothered to put on a bra.

In the post, Kardashian West details some of her favorite affordable pieces—plus one high-end La Perla splurge. Keep scrolling to shop the sheer pieces that the mom-of-two just can’t get enough of.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Shows Off Her Assets in a Completely Sheer Bodysuit

Keep doing you, Kim.

1 of 6 Courtesy

La Perla Timeless Underwire Triangle Bra

La Perla available at Amazon $264 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Nasty Gal Montrose Lace Bodysuit

Nastygal available at Nasty Gal $29 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Nasty Gal Mesh Me Halfway Mini Dress

Nastygal available at Nasty Gal $38 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Missguided Long Sleeve Mesh Midi Dress

available at Missguided $48 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Urban Outfitters Mesh Long Sleeve Top

Urban Outfitters available at Urban Outfitters $29 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

American Apparel Geo Lace Bralette

American Apparel available at American Apparel $32 SHOP NOW

