Shop the Queen of Sheer Kim Kardashian West’s Favorite Body-Baring Pieces

Kim Kardashian West is the reigning Queen of Sheer. From see-through tops to cheeky sheer skirts (above) and even outright lingerie, there’s seemingly no look that’s too daring for this street style star.

“If you’ve got it, flaunt it” is definitely the reality star’s M.O. in terms of dressing her bod, and with her post-baby fitness killing the game, we’ve been seeing more of Kardashian West’s body than ever. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her app and website this week to detail one of her fave looks: “Sheer Vibes.”

“I have always loved sheer—I just don’t GAF, LOL,” she wrote, joining the ranks of celebs like Rihanna and her sister Kendall Jenner, who often just can’t be bothered to put on a bra.

In the post, Kardashian West details some of her favorite affordable pieces—plus one high-end La Perla splurge. Keep scrolling to shop the sheer pieces that the mom-of-two just can’t get enough of.

Keep doing you, Kim.