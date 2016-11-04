Shop Kendall Jenner’s Paris Hilton-Inspired Birthday Look for Under $250

Kendall Jenner totally slayed on her 21st birthday in a plunging, sparkly mini inspired by the original queen of reality TV, Paris Hilton. The dress was custom-made for Kendall by designer Antoine Salameh of LaBourjoisie, and would cost about $9,000 to purchase retail, but the model has a better idea: She wants you to shop the look for less than $250.

In a post on her app and website, she laid out four key pieces that will help you look as fly as Kendall at your next bash. “Last night was perfect! My birthday dinner and party were both so much fun—and I loved my outfits,” she wrote.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

“I wanted something that was part ‘20s, part ‘vintage Paris Hilton vibes,’ so I collaborated with the designer Antoine Salameh to create the perfect dress. I accessorized with lucite Yeezy heels, a lucite L’Afshar clutch, a different fur stole, and more sparkly jewels. Shop out my fun party look below!”

VIDEO: 13 Times Kendall Jenner Rocked the Runway

Kendall’s picks include a $59 silver lamé cowl-neck dress from Miss Selfridge, $51 Missguided clear sandals that will have you look like you’re rocking Yeezy Season 2, and affordable sparkly accessories. Keep scrolling to shop the pieces.