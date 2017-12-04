13 Surprisingly Affordable Holiday Picks from the Kardashian Sisters

We're sure you've seen plenty of gift guides as we head into December and the holiday season. From the best stuff to buy for your home, for your man, for your pet, and for your kids, to gift guides by budget or by age, the lists can be overwhelming. Well here, we have truly, the only gift guide you'll need for the holidays: The official, Kardashian gift guide.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Kim, Khloé, Kylie have each taken to their websites and apps to give us a taste of what they'll be buying for their friends and family this holiday season, and giving us major gift inspo in the process.

From Kim's fashion-forward picks to Khloé's amazing home finds, every gift seriously hits the nail on the head. Plus you can head over to Kim, Khloé, and Kylie's websites to see even more gift guides and lists for every loved one in your life.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West's Party for Kanye's Homecoming and Saint's 1st Birthday

Scroll down below to see the Kardashian girls' best gift picks this year.