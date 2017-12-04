13 Surprisingly Affordable Holiday Picks from the Kardashian Sisters

Kevin Mazur/Getty
Jane Asher
Dec 04, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

We're sure you've seen plenty of gift guides as we head into December and the holiday season. From the best stuff to buy for your home, for your man, for your pet, and for your kids, to gift guides by budget or by age, the lists can be overwhelming. Well here, we have truly, the only gift guide you'll need for the holidays: The official, Kardashian gift guide.

KimKhloé, Kylie have each taken to their websites and apps to give us a taste of what they'll be buying for their friends and family this holiday season, and giving us major gift inspo in the process.

From Kim's fashion-forward picks to Khloé's amazing home finds, every gift seriously hits the nail on the head. Plus you can head over to KimKhloé, and Kylie's websites to see even more gift guides and lists for every loved one in your life.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West's Party for Kanye's Homecoming and Saint's 1st Birthday

Scroll down below to see the Kardashian girls' best gift picks this year.

1 of 13 Courtesy

H&M Satin Kimono

Give a gift that only looks luxe with this H&M robe recommended by Kim.

$25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 13 Courtesy

"Donald : The Book" (Hardcover)

Give your fashionista friend a chic book filled with imagery from famed illustrator Donald Robertson.

$52 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

YG-300 LCD Portable LED Projector

Turn a den into a home theater with this projector recommended by Khloé.

$43 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy

Khaki Camo Hooded Puffer Jacket

Make sure your favorite guy looks stylish in a trendy camo puffer.

$42 (Originally $120) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy

BEAUTYBLENDER Two.BB.Clean

Grab something for your beauty-obsessed friends that's approved by Kylie.

$45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy

KID MADE MODERN Arts & Crafts Library Kit

Keep things tidy with this handy box filled with all of the arts-and-craft needs for creative kids.

$25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy

Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle 24k Gold Intense Wrinkle Sheet Mask

Nail the holiday season by giving the gift of glowing skin.

$68 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy

FAO Schwarz Toy Piano Dance Mat

Record songs while dancing around on this fun piano mat.

$48 (Originally $60) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Infant Cardigan and Hat

Wrap up this cozy two-piece set for a sweet little baby.

$65 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 13 Courtesy

Ouai OUAIsted Essentials Kit

Score Kardashian-worthy hair with this gift set from one of their favorite hairstylists Jen Atkin.

$32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 13 Courtesy

Eco Finger Paint

Share a gift that the entire family can make memories enjoying—like this finger-paint kit recommended by Khloé.

$20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 13 Courtesy

Hatchimals Glittering Garden

You'll make any kid's day with the most-popular toy of the season.

$60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy

AREAWARE Blockitecture Garden City 20-Piece Wooden Block Set

Let a talented kid use their imagination to create tall designs with these stackable blocks.

$75 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!