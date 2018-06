Shop Bella's Vampire Wardrobe

1 of 13 Summit Entertainment, Courtesy (2)

Bella's Vampire Wardrobe

In The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, Kristen Stewart's Bella Cullen (née Swan) undergoes a huge transformation-and we're not just talking about her switch from high school sweetheart to new mom. Her new life as a vampire comes with a seriously stylish wardrobe, courtesy of her fashionista sister-in-law Alice (and costume designer Michael Wilkinson). We scoured the text for clues to Bella's movie wardrobe and shopped our favorites-on both Alice's premonition-blessed budget and our own slightly more modest one. Happy shopping!