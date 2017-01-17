Bella Hadid Proves That Traveling Requires No Sacrifice in Style

Jan 17, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

All boy drama aside, Bella Hadid has been looking better than ever.

Last week, the 20-year-old supermodel showed off chiseled abs while vacationing in the Bahamas. Just after that, she stepped out in a stylish "revenge outfit." Now, the L.A. native is back to her jet-setting ways. On Thursday, she arrived at N.Y.C.'s JFK airport wearing True Religion jeans, an Alpha Industries bomber, calf hair Sol Sana boots, and a Givenchy bag

Luckily for you, we tracked down every bit of this desirable outfit so that you can copy Hadid's high-fashion travel style yourself. From the looks of it, she's channeling East Coast vibes with all-black accessories, and in that bomber, she's officially queen of casual-cool. Keep scrolling to shop the look.

Alpha Industries Jacket

available at farfetch.com $166 SHOP NOW
True Religion Jeans

True Religion available at saksfifthavenue.com $90 (originally $199) SHOP NOW
Givenchy Bag

*A similar style to the one carried by Hadid.

Givenchy available at farfetch.com $2,450 SHOP NOW
Sol Sana Boots

available at urbanoutfitters.com $120 (originally $190) SHOP NOW

