Where to Buy the Bikini Bella Hadid Flaunts Her Killer Breakover Body in

bellahadid/Instagram
Anna Hecht
Jan 12, 2017

It's no secret Bella Hadid's got a killer figure. There's her super tall frame, toned arms, and oh yes, her chiseled abs she proudly flaunted while visiting the Bahamas. On Tuesday, Hadid leaned against a beach chair in a itsy-bitsy bikini and sun hat. In captioning her Instagram, Hadid wrote: "Where I belong." Based on her bikini-ready body, she's definitely destined to be a beach babe.

If you also love Hadid's string bikini, you can shop the very same one from the link below. Keep scrolling to scoop yours up before this style runs out.

Shop the look: Vix Bikini Top ($119; vixpaulahermanny.com). Vix Bikini Bottom ($119; vixpaulahermanny.com).

