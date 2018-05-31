whitelogo
Celebrity
Why Gillian Jacobs Follows the Shonda Rhimes Method for Negotiating
May 31, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Kerry Washington Reveals How the
Scandal
Finale Was Supposed to End But Didn’t
Apr 20, 2018 @ 12:45 pm
TV Shows
Olivia Pope's Look Is About to Change in This Surprising Way, Says
Scandal
Costume Designer Lyn Paolo
Apr 17, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Most Recent
TV Shows
Connie Britton Was Almost Cast as Olivia Pope in
Scandal
Apr 17, 2018 @ 10:00 am
TV Shows
The Most Ridiculous
Scandal
Plot Twists of All Time
Apr 17, 2018 @ 9:30 am
Videos
Shonda Rhimes's Statement About the
Grey's Anatomy
Cast Shake Up Will Make You Emotional
Mar 08, 2018 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
Shonda Rhimes Is Not Here for Your "Strong Female Leads"
Feb 02, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Inside the Meeting That Started the Grammys' White Rose Protest
Jan 26, 2018 @ 3:45 pm
Videos
Get Your First Look at the New Shondaland Drama,
For the People
Jan 18, 2018 @ 4:15 pm
Videos
How Ellen Pompeo Negotiated Her Salary to Become the Highest-Paid Actress in a TV Drama
Jan 17, 2018 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
The
Scandal
and
How to Get Away with Murder
Crossover Lasts More than Just One Episode
Jan 10, 2018 @ 4:30 pm
Celebrity
Lena Waithe Is Wearing Black to the Golden Globes—but Says You Shouldn't Shame Actresses Who Don't
Jan 05, 2018 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity
Tracee Ellis Ross on the Power of Female Anger
Jan 05, 2018 @ 2:15 pm
Videos
This Pin Will Be the Best Accessory on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Jan 05, 2018 @ 7:00 am
Videos
Laura Dern on How Men in Hollywood Can Support Time's Up (Beyond Wearing Black)
Jan 04, 2018 @ 6:15 pm
Celebrity
Laura Harrier Has Already Seen the Positive Effects of #TIMESUP
Jan 04, 2018 @ 2:45 am
TV Shows
A
Scandal
and
How to Get Away with Murder
Crossover Is Officially Happening
Jan 03, 2018 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
Ava DuVernay on #TIMESUP: Hollywood Must Stand Up for Those Without a Voice
Jan 03, 2018 @ 10:15 am
Videos
Shonda Rhimes Will Be the Third Black Woman in the TV Hall of Fame
Oct 12, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
19 Powerful Women Describe The People Who Shaped Them
Sep 09, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Videos
What Motivated These Influential Women to Keep Fighting
Sep 08, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Videos
These Badass Women Urge You to Break the Glass Ceiling
Sep 07, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Videos
Shonda Rhimes Is Leaving ABC and Heading to Netflix
Aug 14, 2017 @ 10:15 am
