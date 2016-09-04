Shirtless Justin Bieber Shows Off His Tattoos While Hiking

Justin Bieber engaged in two of his favorite pastimes yesterday: hiking in the hills of L.A. and showing off his incredibly toned body. The 22-year-old singer was spotted exploring some rugged terrain above the city, and he worked up such a sweat that he pealed off his shirt, revealing his many tattoos and sculpted torso.

The "What Do You Mean?" singer decided to head out on a hike and enjoy the nice weather yesterday, and he donned gray shorts, white sneakers, and a brown T-shirt to do so. However, he soon took off his shirt thanks to the heat (causing females everywhere to swoon). As shirtless Bieber hiked the L.A. trail, onlookers not only got to scope his abs but also his many tattoos.

Bieber wasn't the only one who took to the hills yesterday, either. Sofia Richie, the 18-year-old model who Bieber has been hanging out with in recent weeks, also took a hike. She shared an image of herself and a friend atop a hill overlooking a gorgeous view. Richie is wearing an Enfants Riches Déprimés jean jacket, light wash jeans, and a black beanie over her newly cut hair.

Who knows, maybe Richie and Bieber will head out on a hiking excursion together soon!