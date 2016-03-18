Shirley Temple's Rare Blue Diamond Ring Will Be Auctioned (Got $35 Million to Drop?)

Marilyn Monroe taught us unequivocally that diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Elizabeth Taylor seconded that. And even though we don’t know what Shirley Temple had to say on the matter, we think this piece from her personal collection—which will to be auctioned for tens of millions of dollars—speaks for itself.

And this isn’t just any old diamond ring, as you may have gathered from its staggering projected price tag. The ring is the crown jewel (so to speak) of Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels auction taking place this weekend in New York, and given not only the jewelry’s extremely famous owner, but also its centerpiece—a cushion-cut 9.54 carat extremely rare fancy blue diamond, completely surrounded by smaller diamonds—we can certainly see why. The ring is estimated to sell for between $25 to 35 million dollars, so if you’re looking to add this rock to your collection, you best bring your checkbook.

