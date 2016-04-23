Celebrate Shirley Temple’s Birthday with 13 Vintage Photos of the Iconic Child Star

Shirley Temple passed away in 2014, but we’re still celebrating the birthday of this iconic star. From her film debut at just three years old, this actress was a Hollywood legend. Appearing in some of the biggest films of the 1930s (The Little Princess! Heidi! Curly Top!), Shirley won over everyone's heart with her adorable curls and witty charm.

By age 10, the actress had a mocktail named after her when she was served a birthday drink made with ginger ale and grenadine. But this shining star fit a lifelong career into just 22 years: She retired from films completely in 1950, choosing to use her fame to advocate for causes like the National Wildlife Federation. In 1969 she represented the U.S. at the United Nations General Assembly, proving that she really could do it all.

In honor of Shirley Temple’s birthday, keep scrolling to take a look back at 13 stunning vintage photographs of the multitalented star.