Celebrate Shirley Temple’s Birthday with 13 Vintage Photos of the Iconic Child Star

ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo
Olivia Bahou
Apr 23, 2016 @ 7:15 am

Shirley Temple passed away in 2014, but we’re still celebrating the birthday of this iconic star. From her film debut at just three years old, this actress was a Hollywood legend. Appearing in some of the biggest films of the 1930s (The Little Princess! Heidi! Curly Top!), Shirley won over everyone's heart with her adorable curls and witty charm.

By age 10, the actress had a mocktail named after her when she was served a birthday drink made with ginger ale and grenadine. But this shining star fit a lifelong career into just 22 years: She retired from films completely in 1950, choosing to use her fame to advocate for causes like the National Wildlife Federation. In 1969 she represented the U.S. at the United Nations General Assembly, proving that she really could do it all.

In honor of Shirley Temple’s birthday, keep scrolling to take a look back at 13 stunning vintage photographs of the multitalented star.

1 of 13 Bettmann/Getty Images

In Curly Top

The child star pets a horse in this adorable still from the 1935 film.

Advertisement
2 of 13 Bettmann/Getty Images

In 1935

Shirley is photographed walking her St. Bernard, Buck, at just seven years old.

3 of 13 ullstein bild via Getty Images

Around 1935

This stunning portrait was taken around the time Shirley was seven years old, wearing a collared dress and her signature curls.

Advertisement
4 of 13 Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images

In Poor Little Rich Girl

The star wears a band costume in the 1936 adventure film.

Advertisement
5 of 13 Bettmann/Getty Images

In 1938

Shirley plays a ukulele in this adorable shot from her vacation in Honolulu.

Advertisement
6 of 13 Bettmann/Getty Images

In The Little Princess

In this stunning photograph from the classic 1939 film, the actress smiles in a fur-trimmed coat.

Advertisement
7 of 13 Granger, NYC. / Alamy Stock Photo

In Susannah of the Mounties 

Shirley plays an (adorable) orphan in the 1939 Western.

Advertisement
8 of 13 Earl Theisen/Getty Images

In 1944

The star is photographed answering fan mail in a laid-back look at home.

Advertisement
9 of 13 Bettmann/Getty Images

In I'll Be Seeing You

Shirley smiles in a stunning headshot from the 1944 drama.

Advertisement
10 of 13 Bettmann/Getty Images

In a teenage portrait

The actress looks all grown up in this stunning shot.

Advertisement
11 of 13 Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

In Adventure in Baltimore

21-year-old Shirley looks radiant on the set of the 1949 dramedy.

Advertisement
12 of 13 Bettmann/Getty Images

In 1951

The iconic star models Harry Winston diamonds in a stunning strapless dress and pin curls.

Advertisement
13 of 13 Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In 1953

The actress is spotted at the television premiere for Jack Rourke in Los Angeles, a child star no more.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!